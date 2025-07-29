Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 112,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 306,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Xilio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 262.69% and a negative net margin of 585.54%. Research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xilio Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Samuel Shannon purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,050. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 106,289 shares of company stock valued at $72,977. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30,317 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.