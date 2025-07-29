Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 1,565 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,572,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE H opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

