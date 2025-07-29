Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $88,184,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total value of $11,895,918.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 111,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,037.52. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,186,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $386.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.41 and its 200-day moving average is $352.59. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $402.22.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.17.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

