Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,301 IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in IBEX by 711.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IBEX by 1,369.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 264,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in IBEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBEX. Baird R W lowered IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

IBEX Stock Up 0.8%

IBEX stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. IBEX Limited has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,411.68. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,038,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,973.92. The trade was a 45.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,910 shares of company stock worth $1,874,647 over the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBEX Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

