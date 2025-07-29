Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,261 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHLFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

