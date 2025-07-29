Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 9.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.56.

Insider Activity

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

