Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

