Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after acquiring an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,938,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,095,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after buying an additional 286,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after buying an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.92. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.93%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 13,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,220. This represents a 14.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,555 shares of company stock worth $1,656,768 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

