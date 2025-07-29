Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 3,751.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,562.75. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,124,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,066,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,210,329.90. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

