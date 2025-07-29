Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $41,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

AHR stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

