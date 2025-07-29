Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after acquiring an additional 371,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.