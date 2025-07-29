Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,866 MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter valued at $85,451,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth $48,228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 300,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth $28,312,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 225,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MKS Announces Dividend

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

