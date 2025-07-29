Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,003 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter worth $226,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ULS stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.02.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

