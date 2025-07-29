Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $376,000 Stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,854.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,724,000 after purchasing an additional 291,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at $54,052,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 14,886.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,362 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.60.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 964.27 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.29.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.