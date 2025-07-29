Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $404,000 Position in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 658,150 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 599,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 104.76%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

