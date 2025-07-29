Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $414,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

VCR stock opened at $377.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

