Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $419,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

