Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $452,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.2%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.