Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Matson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,759,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Matson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 1.1%

MATX stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.28. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

