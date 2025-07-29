Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Xponential Fitness worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

