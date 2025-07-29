Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $385,000 in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 88.9% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RRC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. The trade was a 38.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

