Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $416,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

