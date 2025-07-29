Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $427,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 27.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 41.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 33.3% during the first quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Money Express from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

