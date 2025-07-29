Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $427,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.