Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $438,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 178.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 520.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $554.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($4.86). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

