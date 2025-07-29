Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $449,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Evolus by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $163,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,128.03. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 3,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $33,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 359,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,139.34. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,571 shares of company stock worth $1,537,090 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

