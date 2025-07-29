Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $296,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.