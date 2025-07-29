Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $375,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 185.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PLXS opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $194,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,042.18. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $84,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,931.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.