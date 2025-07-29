Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $391,000 Investment in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2,093.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 72,594 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JAKKS Pacific

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $880,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,880,264.84. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.