Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $426,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE WSM opened at $188.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.50. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $11,906,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.