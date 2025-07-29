Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 4.1%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

