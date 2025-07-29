Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 186,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, Director Pamela L. Tondreau purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $51,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,043 shares in the company, valued at $504,008.04. The trade was a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 1.2%

Energy Recovery stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.74 million, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.01. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

