Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

