Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Kroger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 403,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 121,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of KR opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

