Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

