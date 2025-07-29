Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth $99,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $100,419.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

