Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $6,884,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,493,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

