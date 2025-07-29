Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,089 Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

