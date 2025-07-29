Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,397 Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.13% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 178.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 170.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $363.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

