Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,568 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,951.44. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

