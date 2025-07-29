Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 27,986 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 374.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:NWG opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

