Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,872 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $169.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $170.85. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.