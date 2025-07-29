Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 6,307 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Saia by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,598,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 24,815.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after buying an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Saia by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,199,000.

SAIA stock opened at $323.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.79.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

