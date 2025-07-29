Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $387,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

