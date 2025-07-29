Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $392,000 Position in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 3,303.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 1,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Movado Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

