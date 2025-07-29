Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $445,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after buying an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 356.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,432,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after buying an additional 3,460,328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,666,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 2,524,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,743. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.