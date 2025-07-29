Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 95,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 671,947 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 638,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 444,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 404,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 701,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 261,099 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the sale, the director owned 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.30. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

