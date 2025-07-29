Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

