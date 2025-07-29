Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

