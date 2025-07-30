121,433 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 121,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.8%

WWW stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

